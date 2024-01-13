BJP Sweeps NCHAC Elections in Assam, Cong Wiped Out

In a significant development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) elections in the Dima Hasao district of Assam on Friday.
The BJP reportedly secured 13 out of the 28 seats in the council. On the other hand, BJP's main rival Congress suffered a humiliating defeat with not a single seat in their kitty.
Notably, the BJP already bagged six constituencies uncontested. The counting of votes began early yesterday in the remaining 22 constituencies amid tight security measures put in place.
Earlier, BJP party candidates who filed nominations for the NCHAC elections emerged victorious in four constituencies, leaving them all alone in the race after the final day of nomination withdrawal by candidates from the Congress party and other parties including the Independent.
According to reports, BJP candidate Mohit Hojai was elected unopposed from No.10 Maibong West constituency. He was the former chief executive member of the NCHAC.
Similarly, BJP candidate Biswajit Daulagpu was elected unopposed from No. 12 Wajao constituency, while, Amendu Hojai elected from No. 23 Harangajao constituency and Manjeet Naiding was elected unopposed from No. 24 Hamri constituency.