BJP Targets 50 Lakh Members in Assam's Membership Drive: CM Sarma

CM Sarma said, “The BJP is observing today as a grand membership drive across the Assam. Today is Antyodaya Diwas, the birth anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay. I met with the booth president, Mandal president and others from the Jalukbari constituency and appealed everyone to ensure the success of this membership drive. As the MLA of Jalukbari constituency, I also met the public and urged everyone to make the membership drive a success.”

“We had set a target of achieving 40,000 memberships in every constituency before Durga Puja. From today onwards, each constituency will start the process to reach this mark. The drive is underway in each 126 constituencies, but now gradually, the campaign will conclude in 10-12 constituencies, and on the day before Durga Puja, that is Maha Panchami, we will formally end the state-wide membership drive,” he added.