BJP Targets 50 Lakh Members in Assam's Membership Drive: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a target of reaching 50 lakh members in the Membership Campaign 2024.
While speaking to media persons on Wednesday, CM Sarma said that 42 lakh people have joined the BJP in the state during the ongoing membership drive.
CM Sarma said, “The BJP is observing today as a grand membership drive across the Assam. Today is Antyodaya Diwas, the birth anniversary of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay. I met with the booth president, Mandal president and others from the Jalukbari constituency and appealed everyone to ensure the success of this membership drive. As the MLA of Jalukbari constituency, I also met the public and urged everyone to make the membership drive a success.”
“We had set a target of achieving 40,000 memberships in every constituency before Durga Puja. From today onwards, each constituency will start the process to reach this mark. The drive is underway in each 126 constituencies, but now gradually, the campaign will conclude in 10-12 constituencies, and on the day before Durga Puja, that is Maha Panchami, we will formally end the state-wide membership drive,” he added.
Himanta Biswa Sarma also said that 10 percent members among the 4.7 crore in India is from Assam.
“As of today, there are 4.7 crore members in India, out of which 10 percent membership is from Assam. Right now, we have reached 42 lakh memberships so far. I told the workers that our next target is to add 50 lakh new members to the party in our state. Hopefully, we will reach 50 lakhs by the next week.”