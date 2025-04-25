BJP to Unveil Panchayat Election Manifesto Tomorrow; 13 Rural Icons to Be Felicitated

With the Panchayat elections in Assam scheduled to be held in two phases on May 2 and 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up its election campaign across the state. Under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State President Dilip Saikia, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, along with several other ministers, legislators, and senior functionaries, the party is conducting a series of widespread campaign rallies to reach voters in every corner of the state.

As part of this high-octane campaign, the BJP will unveil its much-anticipated Panchayat Election Manifesto tomorrow at 9 AM. The event will take place at the BJP State Office located at Basistha Chariali in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhavan. The unveiling ceremony will be graced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and State President Dilip Saikia.

The manifesto promises to lay out a comprehensive vision for the progress and development of Assam’s rural communities. According to BJP's Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah, the document has been carefully crafted after extensive consultations with informed citizens from various sectors, ensuring that the commitments made resonate with people from all walks of life.

In a notable highlight of the event, the BJP will also honor 13 distinguished individuals for their outstanding contributions to rural development. The honorees include:

Ranjib Sharma , President, Sita Jakhla Dairy Cooperative Society

Anupam Deka , Director, Assam Gourav-SRD Group

Pushpadhar Kachari , Renowned Agricultural Organizer

Runa Rafique , Rural Development Entrepreneur

Tenzing Bodosha , Assam Gourav Awardee – Tea Grower

Utpal Kalita , Model Farmer (Organic Agriculture)

Jayanta Malla Bujarbaruah , Model Farmer (Cow-based Organic Farming)

Debabrat Rabha , Model Farmer

Guru Prasad Das , Distinguished Fish Farmer

Tulika Gogoi , Entrepreneur (Wooden Flower Producer)

Jecin Kumbang Paw , Assam Gourav Awardee – Traditional Attire Maker

Devajit Barman , Assam Gourav Awardee – Fish Producer

Neelam Dutta, Assam Gourav Awardee – Entrepreneur

Special initiatives aimed at strengthening rural institutions, the economy, and social systems will also be announced during the manifesto release.

With the election dates approaching, the BJP's proactive campaign and detailed manifesto rollout aim to strike a strong chord with rural voters and reinforce its commitment to grassroots development.

