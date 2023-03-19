BJP Leader Means ‘Washing Powder Nirma’: Bhupen Borah

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Bhupen Borah slammed BJP on Sunday and said that the party means washing powder nirma.

While addressing at the golden jubilee of Bangladesh Liberation War, Borah said, “If a leader goes to BJP party, all his mistakes are forgiven. BJP means Washing Powder Nirma.”

The Congress party is aiming to win at least 14 seats at Lok Sabha elections.

The APCC President said, “Those who are not in BJP are scammers and tainted people. The party determines who is a traitor and who is corrupted in India.”

“If you go against the government, you are a tainted person, it means conspiracy,” he added.

Borah further said that if Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan supports BJP, he will be cleared from all allegations.

Meanwhile, he asked BJP to not worry about his party, instead the government should stress more on the recent occurrence of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) question paper leaks.

Borah said, “If we come to power, we will make arrangement to pay pensions to state government employees as per old pension policy. It will be the first decision taken in the cabinet once they come back to power.”