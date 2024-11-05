BJP Welcomes Over 400 New Members from Congress in Assam's Samaguri

In a significant political shift, a large number of Congress workers in Assam’s Samaguri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, sources said.
Nearly 400 members from the Sutargaon Panchayat and Samaguri Panchayat joined the ruling party during a grand membership drive organized by the BJP.
Diplu Ranjan Sarma, the BJP candidate for the Samaguri assembly constituency commented on the changing political landscape, stating that the people are seeking development this time instead of fear-based politics. He emphasized that the residents of Samaguri desire to experience the true essence of democracy.
Sarma also expressed confidence in his electoral prospects, stating, "I will win by a margin of 30,000 votes."