Violence in Samaguri Ahead of Polls, Congress Leaders' Vehicles Vandalized

Tensions once again escalate in the Samaguri constituency of Assam’s Nagaon district as renewed election-related violence was reported on Tuesday.
As per allegations, vehicles belonging to Congress leaders were vandalized by BJP supporters in Samaguri's Puthikhaiti.
The incident occurred while a public meeting by Congress leaders was underway in the Puthikhaiti area this evening, attended by a large group of people. At the same time, a few miscreants launched an attack on three the vehicles, destroying them.
Congress leaders have slammed the BJP for allegedly instigating violence ahead of polls, arguing that such tactics reflect a desperate attempt to undermine democracy. They demand immediate action against those responsible for the attacks and have called for heightened security measures to protect party workers. They accused the BJP of fostering an environment of fear in the lead-up to the elections.
Meanwhile, Member of Parliament from Dhubri Constituency and Congress leader Rakibul Hussain Rakibul Hussain visited the incident site. He also expressed concern over the escalating tensions.
Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Police Officer arrived at the site attempting to control the situation.
Earlier, on Monday, Congress supporters attacked those of the BJP at Bogamukh village under the Samaguri constituency leading to two BJP workers sustaining injuries. The injured BJP workers were identified as Abdul Hannan and Ruhul Amin. The confrontation was allegedly sparked by BJP members recording video footage inside the Congress election office, which Congress workers claimed was an act of provocation. The situation escalated quickly, resulting in injuries to the two BJP workers.