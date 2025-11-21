Jonai : TMPK-Led Protest Against ST Status for Six Communities

In Jonai, the Takam Mising Porin Kebang(TMPK), along with Mising Mimag Kaubang (MMK) and Takum Mishing Women's Front (TMMK), launched a coordinated protest against the government’s proposed granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities.

The protest, organised under the banner of TMPK’s Jonai district unit, involved six regional committees — carrying out the demonstration in various parts of Jonai’s region.

The organisations stated that the government’s move to grant ST status to these six communities threatens the existence and rights of the currently recognised indigenous groups.

They warned that if the proposal is implemented, a strong democratic movement will be launched against the government.

“We demand our rightful recognition, and we need the government to fulfil it without further delay. If by 25th November there is no positive response, the government must be ready to face a more intense and widespread movement,” warned one of the protesting members.

“We want to remind the authorities that no community should be denied its rights while others enjoy theirs. Equality cannot be selective,” he further added.

