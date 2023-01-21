BJP Will Win In Meghalaya, Nagaland And Tripura: Bhabesh Kalita

Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bhabesh Kalita on Saturday said that the party will win in the upcoming assembly elections in three northeastern states.

Addressing the media today, Kalita began by extending his wishes to BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda. He said, “I send my regards and best wishes to JP Nadda on his extended term.”

Courted by reporters on Assam hosting some meetings of the G20 Summit, the BJP state president said, “We will make efforts to introduce the culture of Assam to foreign delegates.”

Speaking on the upcoming assembly elections in the three northeastern states, Bhabesh Kalita said, “BJP will get favourable results in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. We will have WhatsApp Groups for every booth in these states.”

He said, “The national leadership has instructed us to strengthen our social media and IT cells. We will plan the roadmap from time to time ahead of the elections. From February till April, we will work on strengthening every booth.”

Moreover, the state BJP president also mentioned that the process of expansion in the Lok Sabha will also have to be accelerated.

He said, “We will visit Muslim households to maintain good relationships as well. The collective development and ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’ is for everyone.”

Taking a jibe at All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal, the Assam BJP president said, “Dhubri is in our hands now. Ajmal’s time there is over.”

Turning his attention to elections in Tripura, Kalita said, “The responsibility for that has been handed to the general secretary Phanindranath Sharma.”

The Assam BJP president also said that the Congress is already preparing for a loss in the upcoming elections.