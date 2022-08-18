‘MLAs From Other Parties Will Join BJP’: Bhabesh Kalita

BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita on Thursday made a revelation that many MLAs from other parties are going to join the BJP.

Kalita, in an executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), said, “MLAs from several parties and leaders from many organizations will be joining our party.”

For this, Mahayogadan program will be held where all the MLAs and leaders who are willing join can be part of the program.

Kalita further said that the corruption has led Congress to this situation from which they are unable to recover from.

“For the next 25 years, Congress will stay out of power,” he said.

The BJP will contest in all the constituencies in Lok Sabha elections and will win more than 12 seats in the assembly, he further claimed.

The executive meeting was organised by BJYM at Rangia. It was followed by flag hoisting and lamp lighting ceremony by BJP State President and BJYM President Sidhanku Ankur Barua.

BJYM tweeted, “The @BJYMAssamPrdsh Executive Meeting commenced in the historic Rangia town today with the flag hoisting & lamp lighting ceremony by Hon'ble @BJP4Assam President Shri @Bhabesh_KalitaR,our @BJYMAssamPrdsh President Shri @SidhankuBJYM & other karyakartas.”