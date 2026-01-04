“BJP’s Autocracy and Massive Debt Leave Assam’s People Frustrated”: Says Rakibul Hussain

With just three months remaining for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) has intensified its preparations, engaging directly with citizens across districts, towns, and villages under its campaign “Raijor Podulit, Raijor Congress.” The initiative aims to gather public grievances and incorporate them into the party’s election manifesto, highlighting local issues and concerns.

Speaking at a public meeting at Rongali Cinema Hall on Station Road in Kokrajhar, Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency MP Rakibul Hussain criticised the ruling BJP government led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Hussain said the people of Assam are awaiting a change in leadership, pointing to the government’s mounting debt of ₹1.6 lakh crore.

“The current BJP government collects taxpayers’ money and allocates it for schemes, but the people remain dissatisfied. The public is deeply unhappy with the autocratic functioning of this administration,” Hussain said.

He further promised that a Congress government would ensure greater benefits and wider implementation of welfare schemes than the current government provides. The outreach programme, Hussain added, is designed to ensure that the election manifesto truly reflects the aspirations and needs of Assam’s citizens.

The Congress campaign in Kokrajhar marks the beginning of a structured, grassroots-level push by the party to mobilise voters and address their concerns ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

