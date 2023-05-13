BJP’s Defeat in Karnataka No Surprise: Himanta Biswa Sarma

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost its only bastion in South India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the party’s defeat in Karnataka is no surprise.
Sharing his reactions to the results of the Karnataka elections that were declared on Saturday, the Assam Chief Minister stated that he already knew that the BJP would not bring good results in the state. He also stated that he had received similar feedback during his campaigning in the state.
CM Sarma said, “It was kind of fixed that BJP would not do “that good” in Karnataka. I don’t think it is a surprise. While campaigning there, I could feel the mood already.”
“Even in the last election, Congress formed the government in Karnataka. After a while, our (BJP) came into being there,” he further said.
On May 1, Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at the Congress party for harming the socio-political sanctity of the state through their failed policies. While addressing a road show in Tumakuru, CM Sarma slammed Congress that despite ruling the state for 56 years, no assistance was given to Lingayats, Vokkaligas communities and scheduled castes and tribes.
Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leader B S Yediyurappa said that victory and defeat are not new for the party and it will introspect the setback as Congress surged ahead with counting going on for the recently held assembly elections in the state.