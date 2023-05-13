Karnataka Polls: Victory, Defeat Not New For Party, Says BJP's Yediyurappa

Congress is heading towards a landslide victory in Karnataka, having won 82 seats and currently in another 54 compared to BJP’s 44 seats won and lead in 20 seats.

Speaking on the party’s defeat in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said, “Victory and defeat aren't new to BJP. Party workers need not be panicked by these results. We will introspect about the party's setback. I respectfully accept this verdict.”