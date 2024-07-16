BJP's 'Double-Engine' Govt Will Be Formed In Jharkhand, Says Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confidently stated that the BJP aims to secure a victory in the upcoming elections in Jharkhand.
He stressed the BJP's ambition to establish its "double-engine government" in the state, citing the party's electoral successes as a strong indicator of public support.
"We have to form our government in Jharkhand... We need to change the present government and bring in the BJP's double-engine government. We will definitely win," the Assam CM told reporters.
"I am not doing any research work; just see the result of the Lok Sabha election. We got such a good response," he added.
Jharkhand is set to go to polls later this year.
Reflecting on historical context, BJP MP Anurag Thakur highlighted that the formation of Jharkhand as a separate state was a long-standing aspiration fulfilled under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership. However, he criticized recent governance, saying that the state has not realized its full potential in the past two decades, particularly in the last five years.
"In the last 2 decades, Jharkhand could have reached new heights, but due to some reasons, especially in the last 5 years, no promises were fulfilled and the growth of the state was compromised. But a large recovery of cash was made from many leaders in the last 5 years," Thakur said.
He further said the Jharkhand government has failed and the people are ready to show them the way out.
"The government has failed and the people are ready to show them the way out. You can see UP and Assam as examples of the success of the double-engine government," he added.
Earlier this month, Hemant Soren, after his reinstatement as Chief Minister for the third term, successfully passed a floor test in the State Assembly, reaffirming his party's mandate. His return is expected to strengthen the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which, alongside the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), secured a comfortable majority in the 2019 assembly elections.