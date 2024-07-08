Chief Minister Hemant Soren Secures Floor Test Victory in Jharkhand Assembly

He took the oath as Jharkhand's 13th Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on July 4.

Hemant Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months in custody, having been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31 and was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges related to the alleged scam.