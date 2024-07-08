Chief Minister Hemant Soren Secures Floor Test Victory in Jharkhand Assembly

Days after being sworn in for his third term, Hemant Soren won the floor test during a special session of the Jharkhand state assembly on Monday, securing the support of 45 MLAs.
He took the oath as Jharkhand's 13th Chief Minister at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi on July 4.
Hemant Soren was released from Birsa Munda Jail on June 28 after nearly five months in custody, having been granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. He had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31 and was detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges related to the alleged scam.
Following Soren's arrest, Champai Soren assumed the role of Chief Minister but resigned just five months after taking the oath, paving the way for Hemant Soren to reassume office on Wednesday. Champai Soren had been sworn in as Jharkhand's 12th Chief Minister on February 2 of this year.
In a previous video message, Hemant Soren accused the BJP of making false allegations against him. "In the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, the people of Jharkhand gave our party a mandate, but the conspirators could not accept an Adivasi youngster in such a high position. On January 31, the BJP made false allegations and removed me from the Chief Minister's post. With the people's blessings, I'm here before you. We will always be the voice of the people. Today, the public opinion of Jharkhand will rise again. By taking charge, the work will continue," he said.
Hemant Soren's return as Chief Minister strengthens the JMM, which secured three seats in the tribal-dominated state of Jharkhand in the Lok Sabha elections.