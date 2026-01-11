BJP’s Party-Switching Strategy Gains Momentum in Karbi Hills Ahead of 2026 Elections

With the 2026 Assam Assembly elections fast approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its strategy of encouraging leaders and workers from rival parties to switch allegiance, sending shockwaves through Congress and the Autonomous People’s Hill Leaders Council (APHLC) in the region.

In a major development at Dongkamokam in West Karbi Anglong, over three thousand Congress and APHLC leaders, workers, and supporters reportedly joined the BJP in the presence of Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive of the Karbi Council. Observers noted that the party has been steadily consolidating its influence across Karbi Anglong—from Imur to Simur—through this recruitment strategy, creating uncertainty among its political rivals.

Speaking on the occasion, Tuliram Ronghang asserted that BJP is poised to achieve a sweeping victory in all five constituencies of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong in the upcoming polls. He added that if the party high command grants him a ticket, he is fully prepared to contest as a BJP candidate in the Assembly elections.

The surge in BJP’s local strength underscores the party’s proactive efforts to reshape the political landscape of the Karbi Hills, leaving Congress and APHLC scrambling to retain their foothold in the region.

