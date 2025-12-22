Karbi Anglong Tensions: Tuliram Ronghang Reacts After Protesters Set His Residence on Fire

Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), has reacted to the incident in which protesters set fire to his residence in Dongkamukam.

Ronghang stated that non-Karbi residents had been given official notices for eviction, with a timeline of 15 days for the process to be completed. However, he noted that the eviction could not proceed on schedule due to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the High Court.

“Eviction cannot be carried out while the court case is ongoing. We had informed the protesters that the issue would be resolved through dialogue,” Ronghang said, adding that protesters had demanded a written assurance from the administration.

He mentioned that a meeting with the protesters was scheduled for Monday at 4 PM to discuss the matter.

On the issue of protesters being taken to Guwahati by police on Night night, Ronghang clarified that the police transported them only for medical treatment and did not arrest anyone. He described the confusion as a misunderstanding that led to tensions on the ground.

Ronghang emphasized that the administration is committed to resolving the issue peacefully through dialogue and ensuring the well-being of all parties involved.

