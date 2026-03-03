BJP’s Rajya Sabha Picks Surprise Assam Unit; Gowalla, Jogen Mohan Named for Two of Three Vacant Seats

In a move that has unsettled sections of its own state leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday nominated two relatively low-profile Assam MLAs — Terash Gowalla and Jogen Mohan — as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for March 16.

The nominations come against the backdrop of intense speculation that veteran leaders, including former Union Minister Rameswar Teli and senior BJP figure Pulak Gohain, were frontrunners for the Upper House berths. The party’s decision has triggered political murmurs within Assam’s BJP circles, with many describing it as an unexpected recalibration of internal power equations.

Two MLAs, Low National Profile

Terash Gowalla, the MLA from Duliajan, hails from the Tea Tribes community and has largely maintained a constituency-focused political profile. He is not widely known for legislative interventions or national-level articulation but is regarded as a loyal organisational figure within the party’s Upper Assam structure.

Jogen Mohan, the MLA from Mahmara and a serving Assam Cabinet Minister, belongs to the Ahom community. While he holds ministerial responsibilities, his political visibility has remained largely confined to Upper Assam. He has not emerged as a dominant statewide or national face of the party.

Both leaders are considered organisationally aligned rather than politically assertive figures.

Veterans Bypassed

The exclusion of Pulak Gohain, a veteran leader from Tinsukia, and Rameswar Teli, who served as Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government, has sparked speculation about shifting priorities within the BJP.

Teli, once seen as a prominent Tea Tribes and OBC face from Upper Assam with a Delhi presence, was widely believed to be in contention. Political observers say his omission could signal a transition phase in his career unless the party considers rehabilitating him through a state-level role, possibly in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Neither Gohain nor Teli has publicly reacted to the development.

Social Arithmetic at Play?

With three Rajya Sabha seats from Assam set to fall vacant, the BJP has announced candidates for two seats and is yet to declare its nominee for the third.

Analysts interpret the selections as a calculated social balancing exercise ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. By nominating Gowalla (Tea Tribes) and Mohan (Ahom), the BJP appears to be reinforcing its Upper Assam base while broadening representational optics.

The Tea Tribes community remains a crucial electoral bloc across multiple constituencies in Upper Assam, while the Ahom community continues to hold political significance in the region’s electoral dynamics.

Opposition Disunited

The Rajya Sabha election on March 16 is expected to be a straightforward affair, given the BJP-led alliance’s numerical strength in the Assam Assembly. The Opposition remains fragmented and has not projected a united strategy so far, reducing the possibility of an upset.

Internal Restructuring?

Political observers suggest the move may also reflect the BJP central leadership’s preference for promoting leaders with strong organisational loyalty over high-profile individual power centres.

Whether the nominations indicate a broader generational transition within the Assam BJP or merely a tactical social consolidation strategy will become clearer in the coming months.

For now, the party’s surprise picks have reset the conversation within Assam’s political corridors — less about the election outcome, and more about what the decision signals for the future leadership matrix of the BJP in the state.