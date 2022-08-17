Block Education Officer Arrested while Accepting Bribe in Kamrup

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Wednesday arrested a government employee from Kamrup district of Assam while accepting bribe.

The arrested person has been identified as Lachit Basumatary, the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) of Rani.

As per reports, Basumatary had demanded bribe for updating the service book and issuing LPC.

Special DGP Law and Order, GP Singh took to twitter and wrote, “BEEO of Rani, District Kamrup Rural Sri Lachit Basumatary demanded bribe for updating the service book and issuing LPC. He has been trapped and arrested red handed today by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM@assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”