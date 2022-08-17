Block Education Officer Arrested while Accepting Bribe in Kamrup

Continuing their drive against corruption, a team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell on Wednesday arrested a government employee from Kamrup district of Assam while accepting bribe.
The arrested person has been identified as Lachit Basumatary, the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO) of Rani.
As per reports, Basumatary had demanded bribe for updating the service book and issuing LPC.
Special DGP Law and Order, GP Singh took to twitter and wrote, “BEEO of Rani, District Kamrup Rural Sri Lachit Basumatary demanded bribe for updating the service book and issuing LPC. He has been trapped and arrested red handed today by @DIR_VAC_ASSAM@assampolice @CMOfficeAssam.”
The anti-corruption cell along with the Assam Police is keeping a strict vigil to curb all kinds of corruption activities across the state. Many state government officials have been caught red-handed while accepting bribe in the last few months.
The police have also issued helpline number 1800-345-3767 for citizens to report bribery cases.