Piro Space Hoists National Flag in Metaverse on 76th I-Day

Piro Space, one of India’s top Web 3.0 technology companies which provide Plug and Play Middleware for metaverse solutions celebrated the nation's 76th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in the metaverse.

This is the first time in the Tiranga is being hoisted in the metaverse.

Speaking on this unique initiative, Mr. Kapil Jain, co-founder of Piro Space said that the future metaverse would be something very similar to our real world in many aspects and even replace some real-world activities.

He said, “India is going to play a pivotal role in emerging technologies including Blockchain, Artificial Reality, and Virtual Reality. The metaverse is positioned as the future universe to bet on. This initiative is also a tribute to those 750 school kids who built “The Azaadi satellite” which missed its orbit recently. If not in the universe this time, we have hoisted the Tiranga in the metaverse.”

Renowed actor Adil Hussain was the chief guest of the occasion.