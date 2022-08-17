Piro Space Hoists National Flag in Metaverse on 76th I-Day

Piro Space, one of India’s top Web 3.0 technology companies which provide Plug and Play Middleware for metaverse solutions celebrated the nation's 76th Independence Day by hoisting the national flag in the metaverse.
This is the first time in the Tiranga is being hoisted in the metaverse.
Speaking on this unique initiative, Mr. Kapil Jain, co-founder of Piro Space said that the future metaverse would be something very similar to our real world in many aspects and even replace some real-world activities.
He said, “India is going to play a pivotal role in emerging technologies including Blockchain, Artificial Reality, and Virtual Reality. The metaverse is positioned as the future universe to bet on. This initiative is also a tribute to those 750 school kids who built “The Azaadi satellite” which missed its orbit recently. If not in the universe this time, we have hoisted the Tiranga in the metaverse.”
Renowed actor Adil Hussain was the chief guest of the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, he said, ‘’I was really excited that I was one among the first-ever personalities to hoist the Indian National Flag in the metaverse. As a constant supporter of technology and science, it was an honor for me to be in this kind of event which showcases how our country is rapidly turning into a tech superpower with the help of entrepreneurs and technologies like this.’’
On the other hand, Mr. Raghu Raaj Shekhar, co-founder of Piro Space said, “At Piro Space, innovation is a core value that we look to keep at the forefront of everything we do and the metaverse is a promising digital world. It is a disruptive technology that will radically change business operations across organizations. Today, with the flag hoisting on Metaverse we are presenting how much technology can help our country in thriving in the best possible ways."
Technology has advanced faster than most realize, and it’s going to play a big role in the metaverse. Components of the metaverse are continuously evolving. Entrepreneurs, Tech providers, builders, projects, companies, policymakers, academia and members of civil society are coming together to envisage a future which is more inclusive, transparent, efficient and effective.