Boat Accident, Drownings Claim Lives of 5 Children Across Assam in Single Day

Meanwhile, a separate incident took place in the Kopili River in Hojai, involving a boat accident. Ten people, including children and men, were en route from Goraimari to Taradubi Laxmi Narayan Namghar No. 2 to watch a Bhaona performance at Thursday night. While eight of the ten individuals were rescued, the lives of two children were tragically lost. A 2-year-old child, Anurag Barman, remains untraceable, while 3-year-old Shiba Barman drowned. In the morning, locals discovered the body of Shiba Barman floating in the river, and search efforts are still underway to find Anurag.