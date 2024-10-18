Boat Accident, Drownings Claim Lives of 5 Children Across Assam in Single Day

In a heartbreaking series of incidents, the state of Assam has been gripped by the unfortunate deaths of five young children on Friday. The bodies of the children were found in separate tragic incidents, sending waves of sorrow across their communities.
In Jorhat’s Titabar, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old boy was recovered from the Kakodonga River. The discovery has left locals shaken as they mourn the young life lost.
Another tragic incident occurred in Nagaon’s Kampur, where a child, aged around 2 or 3 years, was found floating in the Kopili River. Locals were the first to spot the body and immediately informed the police. The sorrow deepened with the realization that the child had tragically drowned.
Meanwhile, a separate incident took place in the Kopili River in Hojai, involving a boat accident. Ten people, including children and men, were en route from Goraimari to Taradubi Laxmi Narayan Namghar No. 2 to watch a Bhaona performance at Thursday night. While eight of the ten individuals were rescued, the lives of two children were tragically lost. A 2-year-old child, Anurag Barman, remains untraceable, while 3-year-old Shiba Barman drowned. In the morning, locals discovered the body of Shiba Barman floating in the river, and search efforts are still underway to find Anurag.
Adding to the grief, another tragedy struck at Gerukabari in Bongaigaon, where a 4-year-old boy, Ankush Sharma Roy, lost his life after accidentally falling into a pond. The deceased child was the second son of Pradeep Sharma Roy. The young boy, while playing near the pond belonging to a neighbour, Bipul Biswas, tragically fell into the water and drowned.
These heartbreaking accidents have left Assam mourning the loss of these innocent lives.