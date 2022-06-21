Boat With 27 Cattle Heads Seized In Assam

As many as 27 cattle heads were rescued in Assam’s South Salmara-Mankachar District on Tuesday.

According to reports, the cattle heads were seized from a motorboat near Indo-Bangladesh border.

Police said that the cattle heads were supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

Last month, Assam police seized 45 cattle heads and arrested five alleged cattle smugglers in Nagaon district.

Two trucks and two other vehicles were also seized in the operation, police said.

The two trucks were intercepted in the Rupahihat police station area based on a tip-off. A total of 45 cattle heads were seized along with the trucks as no valid documents were produced for transportation of the cattle.