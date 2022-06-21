Guwahati: Nemcare Hospital Introduces Home Care Service

In a welcome move, Nemcare Hospital in Guwahati’s Bhangagarh area has introduced home care service for needy patients.

This was informed by Director of Nemcare Hospital, Dr. Hitesh Baruah.

Dr. Baruah informed that the service is aimed at aiding patients who require proper care at home after being discharged from the hospital.

He said that a large number of men and women have been trained for the service, adding that patients can avail this service at their homes anywhere across the state.

“This will be beneficial for senior patients as under this service, our employees will provide all possible help to the patient, even getting medical supplies,” Dr Baruah shared.

The service was launched in collaboration with WeCare Health Services, he further informed.