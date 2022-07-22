Assam

Bodies Of 4 Nagaon Residents Recovered From Arunachal Pradesh

Their bodies were recovered at a depth of 200 feet from Ziro point, reports stated.
The vehicle of the victims was found completely crushed in Arunachal Pradesh
The bodies of four people from Assam’s Nagaon, who had gone missing, was recovered from Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday.

According to reports, all four were killed in an accident. Their bodies were recovered at a depth of 200 feet from Ziro point, reports stated.

The deceased have been identified as Nayan, Bedanta, Hirak Bodo and Sanjib Das. Two bodies were found at the foot of the Dirang hills.

It may be noted that they had been reported missing since July 19 (Tuesday). Their vehicle was found lying nearby.

