UP: Potholes On Bundelkhand Expressway Week After Inauguration By PM Modi

Just a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand expressway in Uttar Pradesh, a portion of the 296-km-long stretch of road developed deep potholes following incessant rains.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the BJP-ruled government in the state with a video of the Expressway that showed parts of the highway caved in almost one-and-a-half-foot-deep.

Reportedly, two cars and a bike met with accidents due to the condition of the roads.

“This is a sample of the quality of BJP’s half-hearted development. The Bundelkhand Expressway was inaugurated by 'big people' (an indirect attack on PM Modi) and within a week huge pits of corruption came out on it. It is good that the runway was not built on it,” Akhilesh Yadav wrote.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the cavalcade and slammed state chief minister Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, sharing the video of the expressway.

On this, the public relations officer of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), Durgesh Upadhyay, said that the road was not submerged. A part of the road was buried due to waterlogging, he added. “The team repaired it and the traffic started running smoothly. While the repair was going on, someone made a video and made it viral,” he added.

On February 29, 2020, PM Modi had laid the foundation stone of the expressway and inaugurated it on July 16.

The expressway passes through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh - Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah, and has been built at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore.

It stretches from NH-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district. There, it merges with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.