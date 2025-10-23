Subscribe

ABSU Condemns IED Blast Between Kokrajhar and Salakati Railway Station

ABSU condemns the IED blast between Kokrajhar and Salakati, urges calm, justice for culprits, and emphasizes peace, unity, and development in Bodoland.

PratidinTime News Desk
The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) has strongly condemned the IED blast that occurred last night between Kokrajhar and Salakati railway station, describing it as a “cowardly and barbaric act” that threatens peace and public safety in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

In an official statement issued from Bodofa House, ABSU President Dipen Boro and General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary expressed deep concern over the incident, emphasizing that such acts of violence directly undermine democracy, humanity, and the hard-earned peace in the region.

ABSU Statement

The Union has called on law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are swiftly brought to justice. “Violence in any form cannot and will not solve any problem,” the statement said, urging the public to remain calm and not be swayed by rumours or elements seeking to disrupt communal harmony.

