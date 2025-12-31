ABSU Condemns Release of Bodoland and Kokrajhar University Registrars, Demands Withdrawal

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has strongly condemned the decision to relieve Dr. Subung Basumatary, Registrar of Bodoland University, and Dr. Dimasha D. Mochahary, Registrar of Kokrajhar University, from their duties. The release orders, issued by the respective Vice-Chancellors on December 30, were termed “illogical and politically motivated” by the student body.

Advertisment

According to ABSU, the orders were issued following allegations from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) that the registrars failed to maintain student discipline during the November 29 incident at the BTC Secretariat. The student union highlighted that a judicial inquiry into the incident, headed by retired Gauhati High Court Justice Hirendranath Sarma, has already been constituted.

ABSU General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary and President Dipen Boro said the Vice-Chancellors’ actions were taken without any internal inquiry or report from the judicial committee proving any wrongdoing. “Both Vice-Chancellors had previously granted permission for the protest demonstration on November 29. Releasing the registrars without proper investigation violates university regulations and the rules of appointment,” the statement read.

The union demanded the immediate withdrawal of the release orders and warned that failure to comply would lead to democratic protest demonstrations to safeguard the interests of the universities and the student community.

ABSU emphasized that the Vice-Chancellors themselves should be held accountable for the decision, given their prior approval of the November 29 program.

Also Read: Bodoland University Registrar Relieved of Duties, Deputy Registrar Takes Charge