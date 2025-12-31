Bodoland University Registrar Relieved of Duties, Deputy Registrar Takes Charge

In compliance with a directive from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and endorsed by the Office of the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of Bodoland University, Dr. Subung Basumatary, Registrar of Bodoland University, has been relieved from his temporary position with immediate effect.

Dr. Basumatary, who was appointed on a temporary basis on April 30, 2022, and is on lien from his parent post as Principal of Janata College, Serfanguri, BTC, has been instructed to hand over charge to Dr. Prahlad Basumatary, Deputy Registrar of the university. Dr. Prahlad Basumatary has previously served as Registrar-in-Charge of Bodoland University by the order of the Chancellor and will now assume the position on an ad hoc basis.

The office order, dated December 30, 2025, was issued by the Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University, Debargaon, Kokrajhar, and includes copies to the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Assam, the BTC Secretary, and relevant university officials to ensure smooth transition of responsibilities.

This move comes as part of administrative compliance following the BTC’s letter regarding the removal of the registrar, reflecting the university’s adherence to governance protocols and directives from the Chancellor’s office.

