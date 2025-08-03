Ahead of BTC Polls, Assam CM Seeks Full Control of BTR — Sidesteps UPPL, BPF

As the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) gears up for its crucial Council elections scheduled ahead of Durga Puja this year, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a politically charged and strategically targeted campaign in Tamulpur district, a key BTR constituency.

On the second day of his BTR tour, CM Sarma visited and addressed BJP karyakartas (party workers) across three Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) constituencies — 26 No. Darangajuli, 27 No. Nagrijuli, and 29 No. Shuklai-Serfang. While the events were termed grassroots-level meetings, the tone of his speeches clearly indicated that the ruling BJP has already switched into full campaign mode for the upcoming elections.

Hardline on Evictions, Soft Appeal to Electorate

CM Sarma doubled down on his government’s eviction policy, stating unambiguously:

“We will evict those who need to be evicted. And to those who deserve land rights, we will issue land pattas.”

The statement, delivered in BTR — a region historically riddled with land disputes, tribal-nontribal tensions, and mistrust over state policy — is a calculated signal. While reaffirming his government’s commitment to law and order, CM Sarma subtly reassured his core voter base that no evictions would occur for those aligned with the BJP.

“When people stand with the BJP, there will be no evictions,” he said, linking political loyalty with administrative security.

Pitching Peace as Political Capital

In a significant political projection, CM Sarma framed peace in BTR as a personal achievement since taking office:

“Since I became Chief Minister, there hasn't been a single bullet fired, no ethnic conflict. The fear and distrust are gone.”

He argued that his government’s success in restoring stability over the past five years now needed to be matched with development in the next phase. “We brought peace in five years; now, we must bring progress,” he declared.

This peace-development binary — often used by BJP in conflict-prone regions — could serve as the backbone of the party's campaign pitch in BTR.

Promise of Full District Status and Governance Reforms

Taking pride in carving out Tamulpur as a separate district, CM Sarma asserted:

“The district I created with my own hands will soon become a full-fledged administrative district of Assam.”

He emphasized that no citizen in BTR would be treated as “second class” anymore — a remark likely aimed at bridging ethnic divides. “Everyone in BTR must be treated as first-class citizens,” he said, hinting at a more inclusive governance model for the region.

Quick Fixes: D-Voter Resolution and Direct Cash Transfers

Among the most impactful announcements was a bold commitment to resolve the D-voter (doubtful voter) issue within three months — a highly emotive subject among many communities in lower Assam and BTR who have long lived in fear of disenfranchisement and detention.

CM Sarma also extended welfare sweeteners, including:

₹250 financial assistance for cooking gas purchases under the Orunodoi scheme

₹300 monthly direct transfer to all Class 10 students from October

Merit-based job recruitment “without a single rupee of bribe,” especially from Kokrajhar — another politically sensitive district in the region

These announcements appear carefully calibrated to attract youth, women, and marginalized voters.

Message to UPPL and BPF: No Hostility, But Vote for Lotus

Though CM Sarma clarified that the BJP holds no hostility towards its allies, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF), his appeal to voters was unmistakably exclusive:

“We have no conflict with UPPL or BPF, but this time, vote for the Lotus.”

This subtle distancing from allies suggests BJP’s intent to contest independently and dominate the BTC elections — a strategy the party has been increasingly adopting across regions where it previously relied on regional players.

BTC Polls Before Durga Puja

Confirming the timeline, CM Sarma said that the BTC elections will be completed before Durga Puja, which falls in early October. The announcement indicates a tight electoral calendar and accelerates political momentum in the region.

Analysis: What’s at Stake in BTR

The Bodoland Territorial Region, which includes Tamulpur, Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Baksa, has historically been a site of insurgency, ethnic tensions, and political fluidity. While peace has largely prevailed over the last decade, governance remains fragmented and aspirations unmet.

By personally taking the lead in the campaign, CM CM Sarma is not only asserting BJP’s dominance but also signalling that the 2025 BTC elections are crucial for consolidating power in lower Assam.

His speech deftly balances tough administrative messaging with populist welfare promises — evoking both authority and empathy. The call to "transform BTR into a heaven of peace" positions the BJP as the sole harbinger of stability and progress, distancing itself from both past regimes and current allies.

If the BJP succeeds in sweeping the BTC elections, it could mark a turning point in the region’s political landscape — one where national parties eclipse ethnic ones even in deeply regional spaces.

