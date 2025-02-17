Akhil Gogoi Slams Government Over BTR Accord, Sparks Uproar in Assam Assembly

The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly commenced with a heated moment as Sibasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi disrupted Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya’s address, demanding an update on the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

During the Governor’s speech, Gogoi repeatedly raised questions about the 2020 BTR Accord, shouting,"What about the BTR Accord signed in 2020? Please mention its current status. When will the MoS for the BTR Accord be implemented? We are in the BTR region, yet there is no mention of the accord in your address to this august house. Please speak, sir. When will the dreams and sacrifices of the Bodo people be honoured?"

Amid the commotion, Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary urged legislators to maintain decorum and adjourned the House for one and a half hours.

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Gogoi asserted, “Today the government will have to answer on the 100% implementation of the BTR accord. Moreover, the cadres of the NDFB who are in jail should be released as soon as possible. They are still in jail despite the fact that MoS has been signed between the Union and state governments. The funds released from the central government should be given in the sixth schedule areas including the BTR.”

Notably, the Budget Session, held at the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Assembly in Kokrajhar, marks a historic first as the session is being conducted outside the state capital.

