Amit Shah Hails Bodo Peace Accord, Announces Major Developments in BTR

Addressing the 57th Annual Conference of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) in Kokrajhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the achievements of the Bodo Peace Accord, stating that peace has prevailed in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). "After the Bodo Peace Accord, there is complete peace in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR)," Shah declared amidst a massive gathering. Raising slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," he expressed his immense pleasure in attending the conference.

Advertisment

Shah paid tribute to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma and highlighted the significance of Dotma, Kokrajhar, where Brahma was born. He also acknowledged Bathou Bwrai, the supreme deity in the Boro pantheon, before commencing his speech. "I pay my homage to Maa Kamakhya and Maa Mahamaya before beginning the speech," he stated.

Praising ABSU’s role in fostering peace, Shah remarked, "Today’s peace and tranquility in Bodoland is due to the role played by ABSU. Without ABSU, the Bodo Peace Accord wouldn’t have been possible." Remembering those who sacrificed their lives for the cause, he added, "I remember 5,000 martyrs who played a major role in bringing peace in the region of Bodoland."

Major Announcements for Bodoland

A significant announcement made by Shah was the naming of a road in Delhi after Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma. "A road will be named in Delhi in the name of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, and in the first week of April 2025, in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, it will come into place," he declared.

Highlighting the advancements in education, he credited ABSU for ensuring that exams are now conducted in the Bodo language up to Class XII. "It is due to ABSU’s effort that exams are now being conducted in Bodo language up to Class XII and for which Bodo language is now in schedule but will remain intact for ages."

Reflecting on the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord on January 27, 2020, Shah recalled, "Congress party mocked me, saying no peace will come in Bodoland and the peace accord will go in vain, but today 82% of the accord’s clauses have now been implemented due to the efforts of the Assam Government and the Government of India." He assured that within the next two years, the remaining clauses would be fulfilled under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance. "In the next two years, the rest of the clauses will be in place under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government."

Developmental Initiatives in BTR

Shah noted that the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) had been lifted from BTR as per the accord. "As per the peace accord, on April 1, 2022, AFSPA has been removed from the entire BTR." He also emphasized the economic progress in the region, mentioning that local products have now reached national platforms. "Today, Bodoland’s one district one product is available in Delhi’s hotels, like Mushroom from Kokrajhar, in the name ‘Mushroom From Bodoland,’ which is in the cuisines of everyone."

Referring to sports, Shah stated, "Durand Cup 2024 was kicked off here in Bodoland last year, and this is the beginning. Moreover, in 2036, the Olympics will be held in India’s Ahmedabad, and all young athletes and players should start their preparation from now."

He further highlighted the region’s economic growth through Geographical Indication (GI) tag recognition. "Bodoland’s production of more than 1000 items has got the GI tag, for which entrepreneurship is rising here in BTR."

Speaking about governance in the past, he contrasted previous issues with the current administration. "There was a time when favoritism was seen for intoxication, disturbance, and separatism, but now we can see education, development, and industrialization in the BTR. For the development of BTR, the Assam Government and Central Government have allotted Rs 1,500 crore."

Shah also recounted the BJP’s contributions to the Bodo language and territorial expansion. "During former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bodo language was scheduled and recognized by the Indian Constitution, specifically included in the Eighth Schedule after the 92nd Amendment Act of 2003. Sixty villages from Sonitpur and Biswanath districts were included in BTR by the BJP government."

Rehabilitation of Former Militants

Discussing the government’s efforts to integrate former insurgents into the mainstream, Shah remarked, "Thousands of youths have been brought to the mainstream by the government under Narendra Modi. Many have surrendered with arms, and in the last three years in Assam, 4,881 cadres of NDFB have been rehabilitated. Around Rs 287 crore has been spent on their resettlement, of which 90% of the amount was borne by the Narendra Modi government."

He also praised Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s initiatives in security and employment. "I hail Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for the placement of 400 youths from Bodoland in the Assam Commando Battalion. In total, in Assam, as many as nine militants’ accords have been signed, following which more than 10,000 youths have been brought to the mainstream in Assam."

Expressing pride in the transformation of the region, Shah said, "This looks so admiring that once where bullets were being fired, now youths are embracing the tricolor in their hands. This is a message to the nation. The BTR accord has not only brought happiness to Bodoland but to the entire nation."

Cultural and Economic Prospects

Shah reflected on the cultural richness of the Bathou religion, which he came to appreciate after reading its scriptures. "I was introduced to the Bathou religion, and when I read the scriptures, I learned that the religion has such heights. Ba and Thou are two elements. It centers around the concept of five principles (Ba, five; thou, deep), including air, fire, earth, water, and ether, with Bathoubwrai as the supreme deity."

He praised Biswajit Daimary for delivering a speech in Bodo at the Rajya Sabha before becoming the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker. "He hailed Biswajit Daimary for his Bodo speech in Rajya Sabha as MP before becoming the Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker."

Looking ahead to further investments, Shah spoke about "Advantage Assam 2.0," under which he projected massive economic benefits for the state. "With Advantage Assam 2.0, around Rs 5 lakh crore investments are coming to Assam."

Amit Shah’s speech at the ABSU conference underscored the progress and aspirations of the Bodoland region, with the government’s continued commitment to peace, development, and cultural preservation.

Also Read: Assam Minister Bimal Borah Turns Potato Vendor at Moran Market