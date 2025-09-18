APCC Alleges BJP Violated MCC, Spread Religious Fear Ahead of Bodoland Elections

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) filed a complaint with the Assam State Election Commission (SEC) alleging that the BJP Assam Pradesh had been in breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and sections 123 and 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, in advance of the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

The complaint, filed on behalf of the Indian National Congress (INC), alleges that the BJP spread hate and communal content on social media for targeting voters based on religion and damaging the integrity of the electoral process.

Facts of the Alleged Violations

The complaint states that BJP Assam shared a video on September 15 entitled "ASSAM WITHOUT BJP" (X Post ID: 1967625861194277211), displaying a dismal picture of life under non-BJP rule. The video purportedly showed Muslim-dominated public places such as Guwahati Airport, Rang Ghar, tea gardens, amusement parks, and stadiums, with grandiose claims of a 90% Muslim population. It also tagged the INC a "Pakistan Link Party," featuring INC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi under the Pakistani flag, cautioning voters to "CHOOSE YOUR VOTE CAREFULLY" before the September 22 elections.

Another such video on September 12 (X Post ID: 1966451096005562527) featured caricatured images of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, charges of duplicate voter IDs for Muslims, and derogatory terms for political rivals.

The APCC asserts such videos are a direct contravention of MCC provisions against appeals to communal feelings and material capable of causing disturbance to public peace. They also refer to Sections 123(3) and 123(3A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which enumerate appeals on religious grounds and spreading enmity as corrupt electoral practice, and Section 125, which penalizes instigation of religious hatred during elections.

Threat to Electoral Peace and Communal Harmony

The plea highlights that the multi-ethnic nature of the Bodoland Territorial Region renders it specially susceptible to communal polarization. The APCC cautions that the videos could induce unrest, chill voter turnout, and threaten lives, compromising the holding of free and fair elections for more than 26 lakh voters in 40 constituencies.

Past Precedents and Supreme Court Guidelines

The Congress invoked several such precedents in which the Election Commission of India (ECI) took action against hate speech in elections, such as Yogi Adityanath's restrictions in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and notices against BJP leaders for communal speeches in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Supreme Court judgments such as Abhiram Singh v. C.D. Commachen (2017) and Pravasi Bhalai Sangathan v. Union of India (2014), have underlined strict action against religion-based appeals and inflammatory material in elections.

Prayer to the Election Commission

The APCC has requested the Assam SEC to:

Issue notices to BJP Assam immediately to delete the videos and stop such posts.

Ban the BJP from campaigning in Bodoland if need be, following previous ECI actions.

Institute proceedings under the Representation of People's Act and liaise with Assam Police for the purpose of investigation.

Enhance social media monitoring in the area under MCC and ECI norms.

Submit a report of action within seven days.

The Congress has underlined its commitment to free and fair elections and demanded immediate action to protect democracy in the Bodoland Territorial Region.

Also Read: Assam Congress Files FIR Over Controversial AI Video Of Its Leaders