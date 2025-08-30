APCC Announces Candidates for Bodoland Territorial Council Elections

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday released its list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) General Council elections.
The list, approved by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, features 31 names covering constituencies across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).
Among the key candidates are Ranchana Basumatary from Jamduar, Rananjay Narzary from Soraibil, Kwrwm Mushahry from Kachugaon, and Sahar Ali from Fakiragram. Other prominent names include Dwimu Roje (Dotma), Matilal Basumatary (Banargaon), Sunil Narzary (Baukhungri), Rajib Basumatary (Salakati), and Enos Iswary (Chirang).
The Congress has also fielded Abhinash Brahma from Manas Serfang, Safiur Rahman from Mathanguri, Buddhadev Phadangary from Salbari, Jagadish Madahi from Koklabari, and Dharmeswar Baro from Mushalpur.
The full list includes constituencies across Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri districts, with candidates such as Rohit Pariga (Nonai Serfang), Anil Doimari (Khalling Duar), Himanga Saikia (Mudoibari), Chittaranjan Bhobora (Horisinga), Rhilon Mushahary (Dhansiri), Nowaz Basumatary (Bhairabkunda), and Swarangsha Daimari (Rowta).
The order was issued by Bipul Gogoi, General Secretary (Organisation) of the APCC, and circulated to senior party leaders, MPs, MLAs, and district presidents of the BTR.
With this announcement, the Congress has set the stage for a high-stakes battle in the BTC elections, where regional dynamics and community representation are expected to play a decisive role.
Here are the names of the following INC Candidates for various constituencies for the
Election to the General Council of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC)
