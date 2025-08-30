BPF Unveils Second List of Candidates for BTR Elections

The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Saturday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections. The announcement was made in Kokrajhar by BPF President Hagrama Mohilary, who will also contest from Debargaon.
The party has fielded candidates across ten constituencies in the region, emphasizing experienced leadership and local representation:
Manas Serfang ST (No. 18): Jangila Hazowary
Thuribari (No. 19): Former Councillor Khalilur Rahman
Salbari (No. 21): Diganta Goyary
Koklabari ST (No. 22): Swmkhwr Boro
Goibari ST (No. 28): Jiten Muchahary
Bhergaon ST (No. 32): Mansuma Basumatary
Nonwi Serfang Non-ST (No. 33): Paul Toppo
Khaling Duar ST (No. 34): Former Executive Member Banjar Daimary
Pasnoi Serfang Non-ST (No. 37): Former Executive Member Shyam Sundi
Rowta (No. 40): MLA Charan Boro
Speaking to the media, Hagrama Mohilary said, “Out of the 46 constituencies, campaigns have yet to begin in 18. Today, we have announced ten candidates, and tomorrow we will reveal the remaining eight names.”
This announcement forms part of the second phase of the BPF’s candidate declaration for the BTR elections. Earlier, the party had released a first list of 22 candidates, and the second phase will be completed after the remaining eight names are announced. The Phase-I list included both seasoned politicians and emerging faces, marking the party’s formal entry into the polls and signaling its intent to reclaim lost ground.
Once dominant in the BTC administration, the BPF is now aiming for a strong comeback. With this candidate list, the party is relying on a mix of experience, grassroots presence, and community representation.
The 2025 BTR elections are expected to be closely contested, with rival parties like UPPL, BJP, and Congress also preparing to stake their claims across the region.
