Assam: 45-Year-Old Woman Brutally Killed Over Witchcraft Allegation

A shocking case of mob violence has surfaced from Jaleswari Adivasi village under Kachugaon Police Station in Kokrajhar’s Gossaigaon, where a 45-year-old woman was brutally murdered on suspicion of witchcraft.

The victim, identified as Dular Hasda, wife of Bharat Murmu, was beaten to death with bamboo sticks on Saturday night.

Following the attack, the perpetrators dumped her body under a pile of hay in the village. The incident came to light on Sunday morning when the victim’s family and local residents alerted the police.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Kokrajhar for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, a team of journalists also visited the village to gather more details.

According to local residents and village headman Sushil Hembram, some villagers suspected Hasda of practicing witchcraft, which led to her brutal killing. The victim’s family also informed the village authorities that she was murdered based on these suspicions. The gruesome incident has sparked outrage and fear in the area.

However, the police have stated that this is not merely a case of witch-hunting but a premeditated murder. They have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

