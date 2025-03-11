Woman Brutally Attacked Over Witchcraft Suspicion in Assam, Thrown Alive into River

In a shocking incident of superstition-driven violence, a 61-year-old woman was brutally assaulted and thrown alive into the Burhi Dihing River on suspicion of witchcraft. The incident took place in Ghoramara’s No. 1 Rajgarh Singimari area of the Dibrugarh district.

The victim, identified as Monika Sangha, was allegedly beaten by a group of people and thrown into the river while she was in a semi-conscious state.

However, local residents noticed her struggling in the water and immediately alerted the police. With their assistance, she was rescued and rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), where she is currently undergoing treatment in the ICU in critical condition.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those responsible for this inhumane act. The incident has once again highlighted the deep-rooted superstitions that continue to fuel violence in the state.

