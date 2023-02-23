Assam

Miscreants Blank Fire in Air, Escapes With ₹2 Lakh Cash in Assam’s Kokrajhar

According to source, no injury or casualty were reported in the incident.
Tension ran high at Tulsibari locality in Gossaigaon under Kokrajhar district on Thursday night after a gang of five unidentified miscreants blank-fired several rounds in the air and looted cash ₹2 lakh from the agent of a customer service point (CSP) of the State Bank of India (SBI).

The victim was identified as Biswajit Barman.  

The miscreants, however, managed to escape from the crime scene. 

Meanwhile, All Assam Koch Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU) members from the West Kokrajhar demanded an enquiry into the incident. 

Further police investigations are on.

