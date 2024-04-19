Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Nabs GRS for Alleged Bribery Representative Image

Kalita was caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a complainant within the office premises of the Block Development Officer in Kalaigaon, Udalguri District.