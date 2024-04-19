Bodoland
Assam Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Nabs GRS for Alleged Bribery
Kalita was caught red-handed accepting a bribe from a complainant within the office premises of the Block Development Officer in Kalaigaon, Udalguri District.
Today, a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam conducted a successful operation resulting in the apprehension of Mantu Kalita, a Gram Rozgar Sahayak (GRS).
The alleged bribe was reportedly demanded by Kalita for facilitating the allotment of a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
The swift action taken by the vigilance team highlights their commitment to combatting corruption and ensuring transparency in government schemes.