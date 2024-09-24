Assam: E-Rickshaw Driver Arrested for Attempted Rape During Gas Cylinder Delivery

An e-rickshaw driver was arrested on Monday afternoon in Bijni locality, Chirang district, after allegedly attempting to rape a married woman while delivering a gas cylinder.
The incident occurred while the victim was home alone with her son.
According to her husband, who spoke to the media, his wife called him to report that their gas cylinder was empty. He arranged for a replacement through a nearby shop, which sent the e-rickshaw driver for the delivery. Taking advantage of the woman's solitude, the driver allegedly grabbed her from behind and attempted to assault her.
"My wife confronted him, resulting in minor injuries to her body," the husband recounted. The victim confirmed the assault attempt, stating, “I sustained injuries on my mouth, chest, and hand.”
Local residents apprehended the driver following the incident and subsequently handed him over to the Bijni police for further investigation.