Assam Police Arrest 3 KLO Members in Basugaon, Prevent Potential Sabotage Ahead of Polls

In a preemptive move ahead of the third phase of elections, police conducted a raid in Basugaon, Chirang, resulting in the arrest of three Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) members. The arrested individuals were identified as Robin Barman alias Lankeshwar Koch alias Lambu of Hekaipara, Utpal Roy alias Pankaj Koch of Gossaigaon, and Dhananjay Barman of Noitamara 1st block.
Following the arrests, crucial information from the detained KLO members led authorities to a bomb buried along the banks of Champabati River in Kachudola near Basugaon town during the early hours. The discovery averted a potential catastrophe in the Basugaon region, signaling a narrow escape from sabotage.
The police operation, based on a tip-off, unfolded as officers from Basugaon police station raided a hotel in the station road area of Basugaon town, culminating in the apprehension of the KLO operatives. Subsequently, an exhaustive overnight effort by law enforcement resulted in the successful recovery of the buried explosive device from the sand of Champabati River in Kachudola village.
It is suspected that the KLO members had assembled at the site with intentions of executing subversive activities in the lead-up to the upcoming elections. The prompt action by the authorities underscores their commitment to ensuring public safety and thwarting potential threats to the democratic process.