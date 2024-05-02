New Protocol for Handling and Storage of Symbol Loading Units Issued by ECI

In compliance with the recent directive from the Supreme Court of India, dated April 26, 2024, in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 434 of 2023, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced a revised protocol for the handling and storage of Symbol Loading Units (SLUs). This initiative aims to enhance the integrity and security of the electoral process.
The Supreme Court's judgement necessitates that all Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) across the nation establish the requisite infrastructure and provisions to enforce the new protocols effectively.
Effective from May 1, 2024, the revised protocols will be applicable to all instances of symbol loading operations conducted in Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) systems.
For detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and instructions regarding the implementation of these protocols, concerned parties can access the document through the provided link.
This development underscores a significant step towards ensuring transparency and reliability in electoral procedures, aligning with the principles of fairness and democracy upheld by the Indian judiciary.