Assam: Prisoner Escapes from Kokrajhar District Jail, Superintendent Suspended

A prisoner serving a life sentence under the POCSO Act escaped from Kokrajhar District Jail on March 16, prompting an investigation by the police.

Advertisment

According to reports, the incident occurred around 1:30 PM when the jail colony was being cleaned. The prisoner, identified as Hazrat Ali (25), a resident of No.1 Daukhanagar in Chirang district, took advantage of the situation and fled. Ali had been convicted under Section 4(2)/17 of the POCSO Act and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Following the escape, the jail superintendent filed an FIR at Kokrajhar Sadar Police Station, and a police investigation is currently underway. In response to the incident, Jail Superintendent Rabiram Ingti has been suspended, and Additional Commissioner Dhrubajyoti Das has been appointed in his place.

Notably, Kokrajhar District Jail has witnessed multiple escape incidents in the past, including a case where a prisoner escaped twice. The frequent jailbreaks have raised concerns over alleged lapses in security and negligence on the part of the jail authorities.

Also Read: Incarcerated For Life, Prisoner Stabbed 'Outside' Silchar Central Jail