Incarcerated For Life, Prisoner Stabbed 'Outside' Silchar Central Jail

A prisoner incarcerated for life at the Silchar Central Jail was attacked outside the premises at Oriental Bazaar on Tuesday. The incident uncovered serious anomalies at the maximum security prison.

Paresh Munda, serving a life sentence, was stabbed multiple times in an attempt on his life while outside the jail. He was attacked at Oriental Bazaar, Jail Road by an unidentified individual leaving him seriously injured.

Instead of being taken to the Silchar Medical College, Munda was admitted to the jail’s infirmary where he is being treated at present. The jail authorities have been accused of trying to brush the entire incident under the carpets, allegedly to avoid drawing attention to gross irregularities going on there.

As of now, it remains unclear as to how a prisoner serving a life sentence is allowed to roam outside the jail. A Cachar police team reached the central jail after the incident surfaced.

According to sources, prisoners at the Silchar Central Jail openly roam outside the premises. This has been going on for a long time, providing some of the notorious criminals serving long sentences to carry on with their illicit activities.

Some are even involved in smuggling drugs and other contraband into the jail. Munda was reportedly one such prisoner who used to deal in narcotics inside and had gone out to take supplies when he was stabbed.

