BJP Announces First List of 28 Candidates for 2025 BTR Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Council Elections 2025.
State BJP president Dilip Saikia, following the decision of the party’s State Election Committee, released the names of 28 candidates who will contest across Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur, and Udalguri districts.
Speaking at a press conference, Saikia said that the remaining 2–3 constituencies are under consideration, and the list will be finalised tomorrow. The party is expected to field candidates in all 31 constituencies of the BTC.
He congratulated the nominated candidates and extended best wishes to voters across the region, reiterating the BJP’s slogan for a “peaceful, secure, and developed BTR.”
Saikia also confirmed that the candidate for the Thuribari constituency will be announced on Monday.
List of BJP Candidates for BTR Election 2025
Kokrajhar District
Banendra Kumar Mushahary – Parbatjhora (ST)
Sajal Singha – Guma (Open)
Rahul Narzary – Jamduar (ST)
Gossai Basumatary – Soraibil (ST)
Maheswar Basumatary – Kachugaon (ST)
Arup Kr. Dey – Fakiragram (Non-ST)
Monoranjan Barhma – Dotoma (ST)
Rajib Brahma – Banargaon (ST)
Kabita Basumatary – Salakati (ST)
Chirang District
10. Swmkwr Brahma – Chirang (ST)
11. Prabhat Basumatary – Sobaijhar (ST)
12. Subhas Basumatary – Manas Serfang (ST)
Baksa District
13. Gautam Das – Mathanguri (Open)
14. Chakradhar Das – Salbari (ST)
15. Ramen Madahi – Koklabari (ST)
16. Manash Pratim Kalita – Dihira (Open)
Tamulpur District
17. Rekharani Das Boro – Baganpara (ST)
18. Bijit Gouda Narzari – Darrangajuli (ST)
19. Bhajan Das – Nagrijuli (Non-ST)
20. Ranendra Narzary – Suklai Serfang (ST)
21. Derhasar Narzary – Goreswar (ST)
Udalguri District
22. Madan Rabha – Khwirwbari (ST)
23. Jousarag Boro – Bhergaon (ST)
24. Sanjit Tanti – Nonwi Serfang (Non-ST)
25. Arjun Daimari – Khaling Duar (ST)
26. Diganta Baruah – Mwdwibari (Open)
27. Minon Mushahary – Bhairabkunda (ST)
28. Depak Mour – Pasnwi Serfang (Non-ST)
