BJP Steps Up Campaign in BTR, CM Sarma Promises to Root Out Corruption in VCDCs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday ramped up the BJP's campaign for the scheduled Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections with a string of rallies and roadshows in Baksa and Udalguri districts, making peace, prosperity, and the eradication of corruption the party's key agenda.

The day began with the Chief Minister offering prayers at the Brahma Mandir in Koklabari, Baksa, before addressing a public rally where he alleged large-scale irregularities in the Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs). Calling the system a “major hurdle” in the region’s progress, Sarma said a BJP-led BTC would dismantle corruption in the VCDCs and ensure direct delivery of government benefits to the people.

"Money of the people is being diverted for the sake of development. If provided with an opportunity, the BJP will make all efforts to bring transparency in a way that each family of BTR receives its due of central and state schemes," Sarma asserted, hitting a strong anti-corruption pitch.

The Chief Minister subsequently accompanied state BJP president Dilip Saikia for roadshows at Udalguri under the Bhergaon constituency and at Tangla under Khalingduar constituency. Both drew sizable crowds, with well-wishers occupying the roads in what the BJP termed as an expression of "unprecedented enthusiasm."

Earlier during the day, Saikia visited rallies at Goreswar, Suklai Serfang, and Mudaibari, where he emphasized the party's commitment to inclusive development. "If the BJP is able to form the BTC government, it would toil for equal opportunities and rights for all communities of the BTR," Saikia informed cadres.

The BJP has put up candidates for all 30 council constituencies and has been engaged in a fierce campaign in Bodoland Territorial Region, traditionally considered a politically sensitive region. The BJP is counting on its organisational influence, leadership of Chief Minister Sarma, and momentum created by its workers in the region to take over the BTC.

As the campaign picks up steam, political analysts opine that the BJP's game plan is based on positioning itself as a party in a position to provide stability to the BTR and deflect charges of corruption leveled against the current council leadership.

