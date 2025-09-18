“BTC Lived in Fear Under Hagrama’s 17-Year Rule”: NEMSU Chief Badrul Islam

As the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections approach, political sloganeering is building up. On Wednesday, North East Minorities Students' Union (NEMSU) president Badrul Islam launched a blistering attack on ex-BTC chief and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) party supremo Hagrama Mohilary for having ruled over a reign of fear and insecurity during his 17 years in office.

Addressing the media, Islam claimed that individuals in the BTR never felt secure under Hagrama's regime. "Fear prevailed among people for 17 years. Bodo villagers feared going to Muslim-dominated places, and Muslims feared going to Bodo-dominated villages. The area saw repeated communal clashes in 2008, 2012, and 2014. The BTR doesn't need politics of fear, but peace," he added. He also emphasised that the All Bodo Students' Union, the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, and women's organisations should become focal points in forging unity within the region.

In an important political statement, Islam declared NEMSU's unqualified support for the Pramod Boro-led United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in the September 22, 2025, BTC polls. He averred that their choice was solely motivated by the quest for peace and communal peace.

Praising the incumbent BTC chief, Islam said, "Pramod Boro has done a lot for the area. Thanks to him, Hajj Bhavans are being built, money has been given as financial assistance to mosques, and pattas have been provided for land, including to mosques and Ozu Khanas. This government has provided such an environment so that youngsters can dream of becoming IAS, IPS, or MBBS graduates.". We thank the Assam Chief Minister and the BTC chief for this change.

It may be mentioned that Islam’s remarks are expected to influence minority voters in several key constituencies, where issues of security, representation, and harmony remain crucial. His statement also reflects the increasing resistance to Hagrama Mohilary, hinting at changing alliances before the elections.

Also Read: Pramod Boro Confident of UPPL's Clear Majority, Alleges Conspiracy Ahead of BTC Polls