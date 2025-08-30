Subscribe

Bodoland Assam

BJP Finalizes Most BTC Candidates, to Release Complete List Tomorrow Evening

Saikia said the BJP will not field a candidate in Dotma as a mark of respect to the Bodo people and will contest all but two constituencies.

PratidinTime News Desk
Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will announce its final list of candidates for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls by Sunday evening.

Addressing the media, Saikia informed that the candidate list has already been finalized, barring a few constituencies where discussions are still underway. “The complete list of candidates will be declared by tomorrow evening. Today, we need to discuss three to four constituencies before reaching a conclusion,” he said.

Saikia further clarified that the party has decided not to field a candidate in the Dotma constituency. “As a mark of respect to the people in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), the BJP will not contest from Dotma. Except for two more constituencies, we will field candidates across all other seats,” he added.

The BJP leader reiterated that internal deliberations are still continuing for a few seats, but assured that the final announcement will be made by Sunday evening.

