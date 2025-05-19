BJP to Contest BTR Polls Alone, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to contest the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections independently. Outlining the party’s strategy, Sarma said, “We will contest the BTC elections on our own. Wherever we are strong, we will field candidates.”

He informed that the BJP state president, Dilip Saikia, has already formed a committee to oversee preparations for the polls. As part of the groundwork, one minister and a senior party office-bearer will soon visit the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts, where they will spend a week assessing the ground situation. Their report will help the party decide how many seats to contest.

“Last time, we contested 25 seats. This time too, we plan to field candidates in a similar number—around 25—and not in all constituencies,” Sarma said.

Despite confirming that the BJP would go solo in the elections, Sarma maintained a respectful tone towards United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) leader and BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro. “Even if there is no alliance, I will not speak ill of Pramod Boro. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is both his leader and mine,” he said.

On the possibility of a post-poll alliance, the Chief Minister remained non-committal. “It is too early to predict who we will form the government with. October is still far away. We do not plan to form the government alone,” he remarked.

Sarma underlined that the BJP would contest the elections with the intent to win. “Wherever we field candidates, we will fight to win. Even though there may be competition, decency will be maintained,” he assured.

The BTC elections are expected to emerge as a significant political battleground in Assam later this year.

