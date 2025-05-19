"Form Two SITs by September 10": Gaurav Gogoi’s Open Challenge to Assam CM

In a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday held a press conference in New Delhi, issuing a daring challenge to the CM and calling for the constitution of two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) — one to investigate himself, and the other to probe the Chief Minister's actions dating back to his college years.

Gogoi accused Sarma of repeatedly making misleading statements and failing to stand by his words. “Yesterday, following my press conference, he appeared visibly agitated. He frequently talks about resigning, but never follows through. Back in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, he had vowed to resign if Madhab Rajbongshi lost — a Congress minister at the time — but never did,” said Gogoi. “When someone lies once, they are compelled to lie a thousand more times.”

Referring to recent statements made during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Jorhat, Gogoi added, “Another minister had also promised to resign if the BJP candidate in Jorhat lost. But where is that resignation now? The people of Assam are not just asking for resignations — they want answers.”

Gogoi also questioned some of the Chief Minister’s controversial remarks over the years, including his alleged claim that historical Assamese figure Bagh Hazarika never existed. “He has also made personal attacks on me — once calling me the ‘blue-eyed boy’ and now branding me an ‘ISI agent’. Is it even possible to visit Pakistan without the knowledge of the Government of India?” Gogoi asked.

To substantiate his stance, Gogoi referred to a book titled India Today – India Tomorrow, published in 2021, which features an article authored by him. In the piece, he writes about how Pakistan attempted to target India through terror networks during the pandemic. “This book stands as evidence of my views on Pakistan,” he asserted.

Turning the spotlight on the Chief Minister, Gogoi questioned Sarma’s own foreign visits, asking, “Has he ever disclosed where exactly he goes when he visits Bangladesh?”

He went on to accuse the CM of attempting to tarnish the legacy of his late father, former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi. “Through the SIT, their actual intention is to insult the memory of Tarun Gogoi. They are even targeting his grandchildren now. But I am his son — we are not afraid,” he declared.

Gogoi threw down the gauntlet, saying, “Let the people of Assam decide. By September 10, form two SITs — one to investigate me, and the other to probe the Chief Minister’s past and his assets. Let SITs also be set up to investigate other issues like the death of journalist Junmoni Rabha and the alleged coal syndicate.”

He concluded by stating, “The people of Assam deserve to know the truth. Let the milk and water be separated — let justice prevail.”

Commenting on recent remarks by Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi added, “I’ve listened to what Akhil Gogoi has been saying. These days, I understand the depth of his words.”

Meanwhile, responding to recent allegations made by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, CM Sarma took a sharp dig at the Congress leader’s demand for a Special Investigation Team (SIT). “There is no need for an SIT. If he went to Pakistan, whether his family receives a salary from there, or if his children are citizens of Pakistan — he should just tell the people of Assam the truth,” Sarma said.

Dismissing the need for any probe, Sarma added, “Why create an SIT? He can simply make things clear to the people.”

Taking a jibe at the Congress MP's remarks, CM Sarma asserted, “Himanta Biswa Sarma may be capable of telling a thousand lies, but as the Chief Minister of Assam, I cannot afford to lie.”

