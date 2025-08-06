BJP-UPPL: Partners in Clash Ahead of BTC Polls!

A state-run welfare initiative meant to uplift the poor has turned into a violent battleground for political control in Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). Just hours after the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) celebrated its 10th Foundation Day with a fiery attack on its coalition partner, the BJP, a local BJP booth president was allegedly assaulted by UPPL workers in Tamulpur — exposing the deepening and dangerous rift between the two allies as BTR elections draw near.

The attack took place on Tuesday night in Madarbari village, under the 26 No. Darrangajuli ZPC constituency, during the distribution of forms for the government’s flagship Orunodoi scheme, aimed at providing financial support to low-income women.

According to eyewitnesses and the victim himself, BJP booth president Lankeswar Rajbongshi was ambushed by four individuals — allegedly UPPL workers Sonaram Boro, Nandeshwar Rabha, Lorgo Boro, and one unidentified person, all residents of Madarbari village — who arrived in a four-wheeler and brutally assaulted him.

“I’m the booth president of 9 No. Darrangajuli. On Monday, I got a call from an unknown number. They were demanding Orunodoi forms. They threatened me and kept provoking me. I said, ‘Come if you dare.’ I didn’t expect them to actually come,” Rajbongshi told reporters.

“They came in a car at night with sharp weapons, dragged me out, choked and punched me. My companion tried to intervene but was also beaten. They’re charging Rs 500 for Orunodoi forms. I’m distributing them for free — that’s what made me a target,” he alleged.

The attack quickly escalated as other BJP workers present were also manhandled, with some having their clothes torn in the scuffle. BJP leaders allege that certain UPPL members have been extorting money from beneficiaries in the name of the Orunodoi scheme — a recurring complaint in several parts of rural Assam.

Police from Tamulpur Police Station reached the scene and brought the situation under control. A formal FIR has been lodged against the named UPPL workers.

Coalition Cracks Widen

The timing of the attack is politically significant — coming just hours after UPPL’s 10th Foundation Day celebration at Dotma HS playground in Kokrajhar, where party leaders launched a blistering attack on the BJP leadership.

UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary, addressing a massive crowd earlier that day, directly named Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP state president Dilip Saikia, accusing them of exploiting the BTR region for electoral gain without long-term commitment.

“Don’t try to control BTC from Delhi or Dispur. You only come here during elections. Where are you the rest of the time?” Narzary asked. “Don’t divide us based on religion — Hindu, Muslim, Christian. No power can defeat UPPL in BTR.”

Narzary also hit back at BJP’s recent remarks on the Sixth Schedule, calling them constitutionally reckless and communally provocative.

“There are no first or second-class citizens here. Statements like these threaten peace and violate constitutional values,” he said. “If the BJP state president doesn’t understand the Sixth Schedule, he should study it before making such irresponsible statements.”