Between the Lines: What CM Sarma’s BTC Campaign Really Reveals

As the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) enters the final stretch toward elections, Assam's political temperature is rising — and at the centre of it all is Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The BJP is contesting the BTC polls single-handedly, and its most influential face is dominating the campaign trail, holding “Vijay Sankalp Sabhas” across the region with the zeal of a leader whose political stakes run far deeper than publicly acknowledged.

And therein lies both the paradox — and the possible strategy.

On paper, the BJP continues to back its ally, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), which currently heads the BTR administration under Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro. But a closer listen to CM Sarma’s speeches on the ground reveals a shift — subtle in delivery, yet politically significant. While he stops short of direct criticism and maintains a formal respect for the alliance, his public meetings have become platforms for carefully veiled — yet unmistakable — digs at the performance of the BTC government.

His remarks have been deliberate, nuanced — but pointed. The messaging, though wrapped in alliance diplomacy, hints at growing discontent, even distrust. Despite the alliance on record, Sarma’s rhetoric suggests a conscious distancing from the UPPL leadership — raising the question: is the BJP preparing to recalibrate its role in the BTR power equation?

One reading is purely political: the BJP senses the growing anti-incumbency simmering beneath the surface of the BTR — and CM Sarma does not want to be caught defending a partner that may not deliver at the grassroots. His carefully worded critiques offer him room to manoeuvre — to say later, if needed, that he always held UPPL accountable.

Another reading is more strategic: CM Sarma, a master of narrative politics, could be signaling that the BJP’s patience with its junior ally is thinning. His barbed remarks — without naming names — create space for realignments after the polls. If the UPPL stumbles, the BJP could either press for more control or explore a new post-poll arrangement, possibly even with defectors or a weakened Bodoland People's Front (BPF).

It’s also possible that CM Sarma’s jibes are a pressure tactic. By pointing out inefficiencies in BTR governance, he is reminding UPPL that support from Dispur is not unconditional. This is especially significant when seen alongside his silence on major UPPL announcements and his failure to vocally defend them against opposition attacks. The underlying message? Perform — or perish politically.

Meanwhile, the UPPL, which just celebrated its 10th foundation day with great pomp in Dotma, finds itself in an uncomfortable position. On one hand, it must project regional strength and leadership. On the other hand, it cannot afford to alienate its most powerful backer. Party president and BTR Chief Pramod Boro tried to steer the narrative by emphasizing peace and unity, but his remarks — particularly against Hagrama Mohilary — suggest the UPPL feels the pressure from both flanks.

And the BPF? Having been pushed to the margins in the last BTC polls, Hagrama Mohilary’s party is now showing signs of a tactical revival. The announcement of candidates like former minister Rihon Daimary from Bhairabkunda and sitting EM Fresh Mushahary from Dhansiri has sparked fresh enthusiasm among cadres — particularly in Udalguri district, where the BPF continues to enjoy deep-rooted support.

Their campaign rhetoric is sharp, direct, and aimed squarely at the UPPL. Accusations of betrayal, stalled development, and mounting corruption form the core of their attack — a narrative that resonates with a section of voters who feel let down by the current administration. Intriguingly, this line of criticism also appears to echo Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s own tone on the BTC government — creating a convergence of discontent that could unsettle the ruling UPPL.

Could this be a coincidence? Or is the ground being prepared for a bigger political reset in the Bodo heartland?

In regions like the BTR, where local identity, ethnic aspirations, and political memory run deep, elections are never just about numbers. They’re about perception. And right now, the perception is shifting. The BJP may not be on the ballot, but its most influential leader is making sure his presence — and his intent — is felt. Whether that results in an emboldened UPPL, a weakened alliance, or a surprise comeback for BPF will depend on how voters read between the lines.

But one thing is clear: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is not campaigning like someone who’s merely supporting a friend. He’s positioning himself as someone keeping score — and keeping his options open.

The countdown to the BTC polls has begun. But in Bodoland, the real game might begin after the votes are counted.

